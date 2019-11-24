Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 (713)-789-3005 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church 11612 Memorial Drive Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

ALMOND Charles Lynn Almond Beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at Houston Methodist Hospital with his family by his side on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He had just celebrated his 70th birthday on September 30. Charlie, as he was fondly known by family and his many friends, was born in Cleveland, Tennessee on September 30, 1949, the only son and youngest child of Harold Cox Almond and Ruthanna Stratton Almond. Charlie spent an idyllic childhood growing up in Cleveland, Tennessee. Showing his leadership skills early on, Charlie was in the first ever 10th, 11th and 12th grades of Cleveland High School and graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 1967. Charlie then set off to Nashville to attend Vanderbilt University in the new sports car his father had bought to drive himself, only to turn the keys over to Charlie as he prepared to leave for college. It was this same generosity and love of family that ultimately became Charlie's legacy. Charlie graduated from Vanderbilt University, Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa in 1971. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He earned his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School in 1974, where he was Order of the Coif and Managing Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review. Charlie moved to Houston, Texas in 1974 to begin his practice of law as an associate at Vinson & Elkins. He was admitted to the partnership on the 1st of October 1981. As he specialized in federal income tax matters, in particular federal income tax matters relating to state and local government bonds and public finance, Charlie obtained national recognition for his vast expertise. In 1984, Charlie moved to the Washington, DC office of Vinson & Elkins, where he dealt extensively with Congressional, Treasury and Internal Revenue personnel on both technical and tax policy issues relating to public finance. The Washington years, from 1984 to early 1997, were very special years, both professionally and personally for Charlie, as he deepened his already extensive relationships with many legislative, executive, and public finance professionals throughout the country. The stories and memories from this time will bring smiles to all who knew him for years to come. Charlie then returned to the Houston office of Vinson & Elkins, where he continued his public finance tax practice until retiring in December 2011. Charlie joined Bracewell LLPPartner in the Public Finance section in January 2012. He became Of Counsel in January 2017 and retired in August 2019. Over the course of Charlie's 45-year career, he developed many life long friendships with as his partners and associates, many of whom honored Charlie at his retirement party in September 2019. He was past Committee Chair of the American Bar Association, Section of Taxation, Committee on Tax-Exempt Financing. He was also a past Board Member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers, a past Chair of the Bond Attorneys Workshop, and a member of the American College of Bond Counsel. In addition, Charlie was recognized in Woodward/White, Inc., Best Lawyers, from 2005 through 2018. Charlie was a longtime and active member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. His faith was deep and abiding, and a constant source of strength and guidance. A devoted golfer who experienced the thrill of a hole in one, Charlie was most proud of winning the J.L. Worsham Memorial tournament at Houston Country Club with his golf partner and dear friend, Fisher Trigg. Charlie was a member of Houston Country Club, Sea Island Club, and The 116 Club. Charlie started going to University of Tennessee football games as a child, and he continued this family tradition and remained a loyal Volunteer despite spending seven years at Vanderbilt. Charlie was always the life of the party, and you could tell a joke was coming when he got that twinkle in his eye. During his brief retirement, when he wasn't on the golf course at Houston Country Club or Sea Island, Charlie could often be found at the Woodway & Augusta Starbucks with a book in hand. He made friends wherever he went, and he was a trusted advisor to many. Charlie's greatest source of pride and joy were his three children. Preceded in death by his parents, Charlie is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret "Peggy" Stein Almond of Houston, Texas and St. Simons Island, Georgia; son, Alexander Gilmer Almond of Houston, Texas; daughter, Lauren Alaine Almond Bickel and her husband Louis Bickel Jr., of Dallas, Texas; and daughter, Heather Stratton Almond of New York, New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Laurie, Margaret, and Louis Bickel III, all of Dallas, Texas. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Ann Almond Pope of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family during a visitation from 4 p.m. in the afternoon until 6 p.m. in the evening on Sunday, the November 24, 2019, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. A memorial service celebrating Charles' life is to be conducted at 11 a.m. in the morning on Monday, November 25, 2019, in the sanctuary of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston. Immediately following all are invited to greet the family during a reception and celebration of life at a venue to be announced during the service. Prior to the memorial service, the family will gather for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston. 