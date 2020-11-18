

Charles E. Webb Jr. and Connie R. Webb

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Charles E. "Chuck" Webb Jr. and on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Connie R. Webb, of Front Royal, VA passed away after 50 years of marriage. Devoted parents of Cherie (the late James) Colaciello, Darla (Hollis) Hillman, Betsy Herold and the late Ami McCarty. Cherished grandparents of Lauren, Luke and Nathan Colaciello, Savannah, Alayna, Lilliana and Logan Hillman and Benjamin Herold. Connie was the loving sister of Debbie Pope and Richard "Mo" Shipley. They are also survived by many loving cousins, family members, their church family and many friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 1200 N. Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, VA. Burial will be held privately. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA.



