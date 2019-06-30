Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES ANDRAE. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Saint Paul's Episcopal Church 228 South Pitt Street Alexandria , DC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

ANDRAE Charles Michael Andrae (Age 85) Of Alexandria, VA passed away on June 22, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Charles (or "Charlie" to many) was born on May 15, 1934 in Washington, DC, son of Julius and Mary Andrae. He grew up on Colorado Avenue in Northwest, DC, graduating Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1954. A life-long Washingtonian, Charles loved to reminisce about his youth and the changes in D.C. throughout the decades. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army as Private First Class from 1957 to 1959. After his service, Charles joined Truland Electrical Systems as an estimator, retiring in 2005 as Executive Vice President after a 46-year tenure. Not ready to fully retire, Charles worked as a consultant briefly for Walker-Seal and then Lee Tech from 2006-2008. Charles had a big personality, a zest for life, and was devoted to his family and faith. When he turned his attention to something, he was "all in" from his career at Truland, to his enduring friendships or his love of all things fast, he showed a level of commitment and detail that is rarely seen these days. He always took on new experiences with enthusiasm and zeal. In the mid "60s, he moved his family from Bethesda, MD to Warrenton, VA, purchasing Brook Hill Farm, a Thoroughbred (horse) farm. This was a special time in their lives and his children still recall fond memories of living the farm life. When Brook Hill became too much to manage, he moved to Key Grove Farm before returning to Maryland. Charles was an avid collector of Lionel Trains. In his teenage years, he built and raced hot rods, later owning and showing his 1932 Ford Hot Rod. From corvettes to cigarette boats, Charles had an unmatched passion for anything fast. He made friends where ever he went - whether at the local bars or favorite restaurants, his weekly appointments with his barber, his daily visits to his gym or at his church - he made an impression. He was outgoing and had strong opinions but always interested in what others thought and open to debate. He was a loyal member of the Masonic Alexandria Washington Lodge #22, joining in 2005 where he met many friends who are here today. However, it was his faith that defined Charles. He was an active member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and read his bible daily. He was kind and compassionate, donating to many important causes through his church. He was predeceased by his son, Sean Andrae. His survivors include his loving companion and partner, Demetria Purner, his daughter, Michelle Fuster (Jose), his son, Scott Andrae (Paz) and grandchildren, Douglas Andrae, Nicholas Andrae, Christopher Andrae, and Olivia Fuster, and many wonderful friends. Memorial service will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Private internment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Paul's Foundation, 228 S Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 or the Virginia State Policy Association, https://vspa.org/. Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019

