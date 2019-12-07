Charles Jeffrey Appel
Known as Jeff, passed away on November 29, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved husband and partner of 27 years, Kevin O'Regan, and is survived by his mother, Shirley Appel; brother, Fred "Ernie" Appel; sister, Lisa McCullough; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, all who adored him. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred "Buddy" Appel; and brother, Mark Appel. Jeff is further survived by a large chosen family in the higher education community who leaned on Jeff for guidance, support, and counsel. Jeff was born on January 12, 1963 in Coolidge, Arizona.
Donations in Jeff's memory may be made to the FAST Fund, Faculty and Students Together (https://www.thefastfund.org
/) or the Human Rights Campaign (https://www.hrc.org
/). Memorials will be held in Arizona on December 14, 2019 and in Washington, DC on January 12, 2020.