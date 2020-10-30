Charles-Auguste Charlot (Age 84)
Passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, at his home in Silver Spring, MD. He was born in Torbeck, Haiti, to Yvanne Leopold and Clovis Robert Charlot. He attended Hampton Institute (now University). He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963, and the Reserves from 1963 to 1967. Charles-Auguste is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Solange Charlot (née Térameau); his children, Joelle M. H. Charlot Duffy (James J. Duffy, Esq.), Réginald C. Charlot (Dr. Tucker Woods, DO) and Erik C.R. Charlot; his grandchildren, Eamonn C. Duffy and Luke F. Duffy; his sisters Nelly Tisserant, Nedgé Brierre, Dr. Aglaé Charlot and Clotilde Charlot; his numerous first, second and third cousins; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 30 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Due to the Church's COVID-19 protocols, capacity will be limited to the immediate family. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed through this link www.StJohnsMass.org
on the St. John's website.