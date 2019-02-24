CHARLES CHRISTOPHER AVON (Age 75)
On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late Mario and the late Aimee Avon; brother of Mark A. (Candy) Avon, Jane E. (Vincent) Santorelli and the late Paul L. (his surviving spouse Mary Ann) Avon. Uncle of Stacey Avon Stepek, and Christopher and Michael Avon. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, February 25, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Graveside Service and interment Gate of Heaven on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of America, 8301 Professional Place, Landover, MD 20785.