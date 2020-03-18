

Charles Albert Babendreier

January 17, 1931 - March 12, 2020



Charles Albert Babendreier on March 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Charlie was a lifelong resident of the Washington, DC area, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a Civil Engineering graduate of The Catholic University of America. He retired in 1985 after a distinguished career with the National Science Foundation. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. A devoted son of Charles Babendreier and Clarabelle Taylor and loving husband of Mary Ann, his wife of 70 years. He was the patriarch of 15 children, 38 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is proceeded into heaven by his late children Mary Teresa and John. Survived by loving wife Mary Ann (nee Schrider); sister and husband Mary Lee (Frank) Naples; children and spouses Reverend Joseph Babendreier, Christopher (Josepha) Babendreier Carl (Melanie) Babendreier, Ann (Dean) Norwich, Peter (Michele) Babendreier, Bernard (Kitty) Babendreier, Justin (Martha) Babendreier, Gerard (Nany) Babendreier, Madeline (Ellsworth) Jones, Albert (Berta) Babendreier, Gretchen Babendreier, Katherine (Gary) Glore, and Elizabeth (Dave) Hammers.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Gonzaga High School, St. Anselm's Abbey or the The Heights School.

Viewing and services will be held privately due to social-distancing protocols suggested by the CDC.

Please sign family guestbook at