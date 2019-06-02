The Washington Post

CHARLES BAGLEY Jr. (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "A great Grandfather and person. Always there for his..."
    - Tom and Cindy Dromgool
  • "RIP= CHUCK. A GREAT GUY. WE HAD A LOT OF GOOD MEALS AT..."
    - JAMES BOSLEY
Service Information
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD
21401-1402
(410)-263-2222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CHARLES C. BAGLEY, JR.  
September 20, 1946 - May 28, 2019  

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Chet and Betty Bagley and predeceased by his sister Barbara Champion, he served in Vietnam in 1968 in the US Marine Corps, and retired as a highly decorated Marine and Purple Heart recipient. For 30 years he taught in Prince Georges County, MD at Kenmoor, Francis Scott Key, and Benjamin Tasker Middle Schools. Retired in 2002 he devoted time for his passions of golf, travel, reading, and his grandchildren.
 
He is survived by his loving wife, Dee and his three children: Charles, Chrissy, and Becky Meister; and four grandchildren: Ben Bagley, Amelia, Brice, and Colton Meister.A celebration of his life will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. More information can be found at

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet Purple Heart bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.