CHARLES C. BAGLEY, JR.
September 20, 1946 - May 28, 2019
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Chet and Betty Bagley and predeceased by his sister Barbara Champion, he served in Vietnam in 1968 in the US Marine Corps
, and retired as a highly decorated Marine and Purple Heart
recipient. For 30 years he taught in Prince Georges County, MD at Kenmoor, Francis Scott Key, and Benjamin Tasker Middle Schools. Retired in 2002 he devoted time for his passions of golf, travel, reading, and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dee and his three children: Charles, Chrissy, and Becky Meister; and four grandchildren: Ben Bagley, Amelia, Brice, and Colton Meister.A celebration of his life will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. More information can be found at