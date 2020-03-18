

Charles Wilford Beach, Sr.

"Willie" (Age 88)



Passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Currituck House in Moyock, NC. A native of Fairfax, VA, he was born August 4, 1931, to the late Robert Ashton and Dollie Croson Beach.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Madeline; six brothers, Claude, Tee, Bobby, Fred, John, and Donnie; and his son, Charles Wilford Beach, Jr.

Willie is survived by the love of his life of 69 years, Betty Jean Beach; son, Tony Beach (Melinda) of Southern Shores, NC; grandchildren, Crystal Beach, Anthony Beach II, and Joy Martin (Joshua); great-granddaughter, Josephine Ann Martin; sister, Betty Mae Harkness (Robert); and many other relatives and friends.

A special thanks to his sister-in-law, Joyce Beach and niece, Linda Mullins in all the love and care over the years. Thank you to the employees of the Currituck House who assisted in his care during this journey of Alzheimer's. Lastly, a very special thank you to Community Home Care and Hospice, especially Julie and Sarah, for all the support and compassion they gave to the family.

No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1601 N. Road St, Ste B, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.

Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at