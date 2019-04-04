CHARLES BENTLEY
On Tuesday, March 26, 2019 Charles Bentley of Derwood, Maryland died after an extended illness at age 70. He is survived by Sydney Francine Eig, his beloved wife of 37 years, and three devoted sons, Jessie Bentley of Germantown, Maryland; Benjamin Bentley of Derwood, Maryland; and David Bentley of Montgomery Village, Maryland. A memorial gathering to honor Mr. Bentley's life will take place Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Lodge at Little Seneca Creek, 14500 Clopper Rd, Boyds, MD 20841. Memorial contributions may be made to Lung Cancer Alliance, PO Box 418372, Boston, MA 02241-8372.