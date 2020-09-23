1/
CHARLES BEVERLY
Charles Edward Beverly  
Known to his family and friends as Ted, died on September 21, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 77. Ted was a Washington area native, but he spent a lifetime making friends wherever he went. At school, at work, and throughout his many travels, interests and adventures, he engaged with people. He attended schools in the D.C. area and Baltimore. He met Patricia Schwabe while he was a freshman at Johns Hopkins. They pursued a long-distance relationship through their college years, and were married the day she graduated. A year later, Ted accepted a job as a geophysicist in Alaska, and he and Pat spent three years in Sitka. Returning home, Ted joined his parents, Charles and Margaret Beverley, in the family commercial refrigeration business. At Ted's suggestion, the business expanded into the Beverley Ice Company; within a few years it became the largest ice distributor in the Washington area. He spent 24 years there until his second retirement in 1994.During this time, Ted and Pat adopted their children: Sarah, and three years later, Thomas. They moved to the Kenwood section of Chevy Chase, and Ted became active in the Kenwood Citizens Association, serving a term as its president. In 1994, Ted embarked on his third career as a real estate agent with Evers & Co. He continued with his successful real estate career until Alzheimer's forced his final retirement in 2013. Ted is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat; their daughter Sarah Larkin (Jim) of Frisco, TX; their son Thomas Beverly (Ginny) of Boyds, MD; and three grandchildren, Margaret and John Larkin and Caroline Beverly. He is also survived by his sister, Christine Shanholtzer (Philip) of Poolesville, MD; brothers-in-law John Schwabe (Iris) of Kensington, MD and James Schwabe of Los Gatos, CA; nieces and nephews, Melanie Schwabe, Lisa Quirk, Joshua Shanholtzer, and Gordon and Amelia Schwabe. In addition to his family, a host of friends will miss him dearly. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ted's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
