Charles E. Biggs, Jr. (Age 95)
On January 14, 2020, Charlie Biggs passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Loving husband of Jeanne Owens Biggs. Devoted father of John, Martin, and Chip. Proud Papa of Zack, Jake, Mishal, Henry, Frankie, Jack, Abby, Morgan, Joseph, and Hannah. Charlie dedicated his life to education, and spent 30 years teaching biology at Sidwell Friends School. A kind and gentle man, Charlie's passion for learning inspired a sense of wonder in his students, his children, and his grandchildren. Memorial gathering to be scheduled. Contact [email protected]
">[email protected]
">[email protected]
">[email protected]
for details. Those wishing to honor Charlie's love of animals may make a donation in his name to the Animal Welfare Institute www.awionline.org