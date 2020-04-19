

Charles F. Bingman



"Chuck" passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at 90 years old. He was born, raised and educated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army, worked for the Atomic Energy Commission and NASA. He served under several Presidents at the Office of Management and Budget as well as the Urban Mass Transit Administration. He later taught graduate studies in Government at Johns Hopkins and George Washington University. He was also an accomplished Writer, publishing 10 books on foreign and US governments. Charles was a generous, thoughtful person who loved and cared for his family. He was preceded in death by his sister Janet, and is survived by his brother Clyde (Joan); his nieces Christine (Clark Heidelbaugh) and Ann (Joe Burger); as well as many great nieces and nephews. Although we will miss him dearly, his impact and legacy through a life of service will live on. We hope to have a memorial service in September.