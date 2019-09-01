Charles Marc Bortnick "Chuck"
Native Washingtonian suddenly passed away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 64, cherished father to Stacy Bluhm; cherished by granddaughter Livia; cherished brother to Ronald and Edward Bortnick; dear brother-in law to Joyce and Sherry Bortnick; loved uncle to Marc Bortnick, Lisa Bortnick McDonald and Rachel Bortnick; loved great uncle to Savannah Bortnick, Charlotte Bortnick, Colin McDonald, Madelin McDonald, Noah Pruszak and Leo Pruszak. Also, loved by so many cousins and friends. Chucky, you will live on in our hearts and our minds! Graveside services will take place on Sunday, September 8 at 1 p.m. at Palm Beach Memorial Park, 3691 N. Seacrest Blvd., Lantana, Florida 33462.