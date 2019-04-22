

CHARLES D. BRADY



On April 18, 2019, Charles D. Brady, originally from Hearne, Texas, and a 50+ year resident of Montgomery Village, MD, went to be with his Lord surrounded by his family. Charles graduated with a BS from his beloved Baylor University and an MSEE from Rice University. Charles worked on the Apollo guidance system for NASA, and was a pioneer in telemedicine in the early 70s with the ATS-6 program providing healthcare to remote villages in Alaska. This effort was followed by work on the NASA space station program. Additionally, Charles was an Abraham Lincoln portrayer requested for events across the region.

Regardless of his professional success, Charles is best remembered for his love of his Lord, and his commitment to serving Christ's children through service at Fourth Presbyterian Church. As an Elder he also served as moderator of the Presbytery of the East. Charles is survived by his loving wife, M. Ann Brady, his two sons, Stephan and Christian, his daughters' in law Jennifer and Elizabeth, and his four grandchildren, Stephanie Desaulniers, Heather Brady, M Darnell Brady, and Isabel Brady. He was preceded in death by his grandson Mack Brady, his parents Edwin and Evelyn Brady, and his brother Jesse.