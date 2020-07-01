Charles Branch
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Thomas Branch, Sr.  
Charles Thomas Branch, Sr. passed away on June 25, 2020, in Lorton, VA. He was born October 20, 1937, in Washington, DC, to the late Harriet Thomas and Kenneth William Branch, Sr. He leaves to celebrate his life, his loving and devoted wife, Doris Branch; sister, Carole Anne (Ibrahim); children, Adrian (Kim), Phillip (Sharon), Alan (Stacey), and Christopher (Sarah); nine grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Charles, Jr.; and brothers, Amir (Mitchell), Michael, and Kenneth II. A Virtual Visitation Service will be held via Zoom to celebrate his life and legacy on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Baptist Church, 1905 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204, followed by a Private Homegoing Service for the immediate family, and a Burial Service at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
via Zoom
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. John's Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Burial
01:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved