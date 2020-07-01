

Charles Thomas Branch, Sr.

Charles Thomas Branch, Sr. passed away on June 25, 2020, in Lorton, VA. He was born October 20, 1937, in Washington, DC, to the late Harriet Thomas and Kenneth William Branch, Sr. He leaves to celebrate his life, his loving and devoted wife, Doris Branch; sister, Carole Anne (Ibrahim); children, Adrian (Kim), Phillip (Sharon), Alan (Stacey), and Christopher (Sarah); nine grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Charles, Jr.; and brothers, Amir (Mitchell), Michael, and Kenneth II. A Virtual Visitation Service will be held via Zoom to celebrate his life and legacy on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Baptist Church, 1905 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204, followed by a Private Homegoing Service for the immediate family, and a Burial Service at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store