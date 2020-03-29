CHARLES BREWER
Of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C. to Thomas and Emily Brewer on August 14, 1934. Charles graduated from Gonzaga College High School and Georgetown University. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Carole and four children, Kathleen Plitt (Andrew), Barry (Kristy), Mary Beth Steinbrunner (Mark), David (Lisa); seven grandchildren and sister, Nancy Brewer. Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held and announced at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at