DR. CHARLES BRORING, SR. DDS (Age 90)
On Sunday, April 19, 2020, of Kensington, MD. Dr. Charles L. Broring, Sr. was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1930. Son of Elmo Joseph and Frances Cecilia (Leonard) Broring, brother of Marie, Joan and Anna, he graduated from Loyola University, Maryland in 1954 before entering the U.S. Navy
. As a naval officer he served on the aircraft carrier USS Leyte. He became an instructor at the Officer's Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island where he taught Naval Operations until 1958. He then began the study of dentistry at Georgetown University School of Dentistry and graduated in 1962. He interned at Children's Hospital National Medical Center and became Chief of Dentistry there in 1963. He also served as a faculty member at Georgetown Dental School for almost thirty years where he served as the Chairman of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry. In addition to lecturing, he practiced Pediatric Dentistry with his two sons, Charles, Jr. and Paul in Bethesda, Maryland and the District of Columbia. He received the University's Gold Vicennial Medal in 1983 and served on numerous dental committees. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Marie (Marousek) Broring, son, Paul Broring and grandson, Michael Mackey. He leaves to mourn son, Charles, Jr. (wife Mary Beth Broring, granddaughters, Eileen Broring and Jennifer Courtney), daughter-in-law, Marie Broring (granddaughters, Maggie Broring and Kelly Broring), son, Tom (wife, Carolyn Bayer-Broring), and daughter Mary Beth Mackey (husband, Timothy Mackey, grandchildren, Christopher Mackey and Katie Mackey). Services (RESTRICTED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY) will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, April 28, with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Food Bank at www.capitalareafoodbank.org
.