Charles Bruce Baird passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on January 31, 2019. He was 83. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Byung-Ran Baird, and their daughters, Merah Iris and Haerah Violet; his sons from his first marriage, Charles Bruce, Jr., Robert Arthur, and Bryan James; and their families, including 13 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Turner and Ethelyn Williams Baird, and his brother, James Turner Baird, Jr. (Jim).



Bruce, as he was known, was born on April 18, 1935 in DeLand, FL. From a young age he loved reading, inventing things, baseball, and playing the flute and piccolo. He attended the University of Miami on a music scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1958.



Upon graduating, Bruce attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI and was commissioned into the U.S. Navy, serving on active duty at the Bureaus of Ordnance and Naval Weapons in Washington, DC. He then worked as a civilian at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory in Corona, CA while raising a young family and completing his MBA at California State University, Fullerton. He returned to Washington to work as an aerospace engineer at Naval Air Systems Command and again enrolled in graduate school part-time, earning his Juris Doctor at American University's Washington College of Law in 1971, where he received the Mooers Trophy and Gillett Prize, among other honors.



Over the following decades, Bruce pursued a varied and interesting career in the public and private sectors. Employed with Bird Engineering-Research Associates, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Logistics Management Institute (LMI), he applied his technology, management, and legal expertise to devise solutions for clients ranging from the Department of Defense to the U.S. Postal Service, especially enjoying an assignment with the Voice of America. He taught at Ft. Belvoir's Defense Systems Management College, and once guest lectured at Harvard Law School.



Bruce had an independent law practice, handling a wide range of litigation and transactional cases for individual and commercial clients. He briefed and argued criminal and civil cases in state and Federal court, including the Supreme Court of Virginia and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.



During the early days of the Internet, Bruce advised companies and government organizations on the development of Internet-based electronic commerce and information systems, helping bring Federal agencies into the digital age. An enthusiastic member of the Internet Society, he presented on regulatory concerns at conferences in Geneva and Barcelona in 1998 and 2004.



Bruce was a member of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, the Federal Communications Bar Association, and the Society for General Systems Research. He received numerous professional commendations and was especially proud of a Johns Hopkins University certificate of achievement for developing a microcomputer-based communications system for the needs of the gravely handicapped, a project for his brother Jim, who suffered from ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He taught Sunday school at the former Galilee United Methodist Church in Arlington, and helped coach Fairfax Little League teams.



Bruce was a kind, generous, happy, and loving man who will be missed by all who knew him. As a lawyer, engineer, naval officer, and government consultant, his advocacy and insights are part of his legacy, as are the values and teachings he instilled in his children.



He was interred with military honors at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand on February 9. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Burke, VA later this year. Please consult Lankford Funeral Home's website for more information and to express condolences.

