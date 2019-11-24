The Washington Post

CHARLES BUCKINGHAM

Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Falcons Landing
20522 Falcons Landing Circle
Potomac Falls, DC
Lt. Gen. CHARLES BUCKINGHAM  
(Age 95)  

Of Potomac Falls, VA formerly of Great Falls, VA, passed away on November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria Buckingham. Loving mother to Peggy (Jeff) Beyer, James (Carol) Buckingham, Lance (Karen) Buckingham, David (Cindy) Buckingham, and Jon (Kim) Buckingham. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 6 at 2 p.m. at Falcons Landing, 20522 Falcons Landing Circle, Potomac Falls, VA. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). Info and condolences at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
