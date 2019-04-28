The Washington Post

Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LTC Charles T. Buggs  
(Age 79) US Army (Ret.)  

Of Jacksonville, FL, Lake Worth, FL and McLean, VA, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Sanford, FL. Charles is survived by his devoted wife, Georgia Saylor Buggs, loving daughters, Adrienne Buggs and Keira Buggs; and four grandchildren. A viewing will be held at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22042, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Capital Area Chapter in Charles' memory.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 28, 2019
