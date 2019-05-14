The Washington Post

Died of natural causes on May 10, 2019 in his home in Vienna, Virginia. Mr. Burgdorf was born on May 11, 1949. After graduating from the University of Virginia he served as an Army Infantry Officer and retired after 21 years of service. He then worked as a Defense Contractor for several different companies, retiring in December 2018. He enjoyed scuba diving when he was able and always looked for opportunities to spend time with his five grandchildren. He is survived by his four children, Andrew Burgdorf, Matthew Burgdorf, Kara Burgdorf, and John Burgdorf; his brother Eric Burgdorf and sister Linda McGuire. A Memorial Service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. He will be interred at Dayton National Cemetery on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Stop Soldier Suicide, P.O. Box 110605, Durham, NC 27709. Please sign the family online guestbook at:

