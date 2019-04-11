CHARES RANDOLPH CARTER, JR.
On Thursday, March 28, 2019 Charles Randolph Carter, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving husband of Edina Carter; devoted father of Antoinette C. Jenkins (John) and Paris Carter. Also survived by one brother, John Carter and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 noon at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Interment private.