CHARLES CARTER Jr.

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Baptist Church
900 Ednor Road
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Baptist Church
900 Ednor Road
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Charles Wendell Carter, Jr.  

On Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Oak Manor Healthcare Center in Burtonsville, MD. He leaves to mourn two daughters, Lolita C. Johnson and Juanita O. Carter; one son, Darren W. Carter; one daughter-in-law, Katherine T. Carter; two granddaughters, Tiffany M. Johnson and McKenzie B. Carter; one great-grandson, Malakhi C. Johnson and host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 900 Ednor Road, Silver Spring, MD 20905, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. Entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
