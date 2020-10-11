1/1
CHARLES CARTER
CHARLES EDWARD CARTER  
On Monday, October 5, 2020, Charles went home to be with the Lord. He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife, Anne D. Cohen, one daughter, Natalie James (Ronald), two brothers, Ralph S. Carter and Stephen N. Carter (Lenda), two granddaughters, extended family, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing on Thursday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., private service at 11 a.m. at Snead Funeral Home, 5732 Georgia Avenue NW. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by Latney.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Snead Funeral Home - Washington, D.C.
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Snead Funeral Home - Washington, D.C.
Funeral services provided by
Snead Funeral Home - Washington, D.C.
5732 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20011
202-726-4400
October 10, 2020
Anne, Ralph and Stephen, my deepest sympathies go out to your family. May God give you the peace that you seek.
Brenda Lucas Hood
Friend
