CHARLES CARTER



CHARLES EDWARD CARTER

On Monday, October 5, 2020, Charles went home to be with the Lord. He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife, Anne D. Cohen, one daughter, Natalie James (Ronald), two brothers, Ralph S. Carter and Stephen N. Carter (Lenda), two granddaughters, extended family, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing on Thursday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., private service at 11 a.m. at Snead Funeral Home, 5732 Georgia Avenue NW. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by Latney.



