CHARLES "MICKEY" CHASE

Service Information
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
4902 3rd St NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-529-4300
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Royal Oak Pentecostal Church,
7401 Willow Hill Dr.
Landover, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Royal Oak Pentecostal Church
7401 Willow Hill Dr.
Landover, MD
View Map
Notice
CHARLES E. CHASE "Mickey"  

Departed this life on April 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean A. Chase; children, Carlos Chase, Andre Chase, Kevin Beard and Cheryl Beard; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Royal Oak Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Dr., Landover, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2020
