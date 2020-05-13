CHARLES E. CHASE "Mickey"
Departed this life on April 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean A. Chase; children, Carlos Chase, Andre Chase, Kevin Beard and Cheryl Beard; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Royal Oak Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Dr., Landover, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.