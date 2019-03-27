CHARLES CALVIN CHRISTIAN
"Weaky"
Peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019, Charles Calvin "Weaky" Christian, of Washington, DC, former D.C. Public School Teacher and Administrator, surrounded by family, husband of the late Dorothy "Dottie" Christian, preceded in death by daughter Judy Ann, and son Gary. Survived by son Erik (Gloria); granddaughter Caitlin Erin; niece/daughter Hallue Wright; special nieces Kathaleen and Michelle, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will celebrate his life on Friday, March 29, 2019 with Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by Christian Mass at 11:30 a.m., at the Nativity Roman Catholic Church, 6001 13th Street, NW, Washington, District of Columbia.