CHARLES CLARK



CHARLES HERMAN CLARK May 22, 1930 - July 9, 2020

Charles Herman Clark passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Charles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lily Guy Clark who was the love of his life; four daughters, Sandra Clark, Sherri Clark, Kathleen Clark-Bland and Charlene Clark-Smith; two grandchildren, Elliott Smith and Leah Bland; as well as three sons-in-law, Padra Bland, Kurt Smith and Karl Richardson. A private funeral and interment is planned at Fort Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



