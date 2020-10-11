Chuck and I worked very closely together at ESI for all the time he was there. He was a great guy, smart, great sense of humor, very modest, friendly, and literally a wealth of knowledge. He was instrumental in making ESI the terrific company it once was. I always enjoyed Chuck's business approach: quiet, get the job done, and have some fun along the way. Chuck never talked about all his accomplishments and awards while with the Federal Government. You'd have to ask him, really dig in, to get him to talk about himself. He was also a great person to have at a party. The first to get there, the last to leave, friendly to everyone. My wife Patty also enjoyed his company at these social gatherings. We certainly send our sympathies to Chuck's family. Please know that we loved Chuck and considered him a dear friend.

LeRoy Ward

Coworker