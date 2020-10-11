1/1
CHARLES CLARK
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARK Charles W. Clark Charles Wayne Clark, also known as "Jake" or "Chuck", former Deputy Associate Administrator of the Office of Management and Budget, Executive Office of the President, passed away on October 3, 2020, at age 82. Born October 1, 1938, on the family farm in Union Township, Carroll County, Ohio, Jake was raised in Scio and Palermo, Ohio. Following Graduation from Scio High School in 1956, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps for two years, married Shirley Dennis, had two wonderful children, graduated from Ohio State University (OSU), then, while working full time, earned a Masters Degree, from George Washington University. Jake had a distinguished, 30+ year career in the Federal Government, serving under eight Presidents: Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, and Clinton. In 1963, Jake began his career with the General Services Administration and the Washington Area Transit Authority / Metro, before spending 20 years in the Executive Office of the President at the Office of Management and Budget, where he earned many Presidential Commendations to include: Professional Achievement Awards, Division Awards, and the coveted Presidential Outstanding Service Awards. After his government service, he spent 10 years as VP for Contract Programs with ESI, Arlington, VA. Jake loved his family and life at Idlewilde Farm in MD, before retiring as a horseplayer to Hallandale Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by: Father John Clark and Step-Mother Elizabeth; Mother Ethel Brooks, and baby Brother Richard. He leaves behind: His Uncle Wayne, Sister Nancy, Brother Jack; his former Wife, Son, Daughter, and Seven Grandchildren. Upon passing from Liver Cancer, Jake returned to OSU, having bequeathed his body to the College of Medicine. A private interment will be held at Palermo Cemetery, Ohio. Jake was a standout athlete and natural leader with a brilliant mind, quick wit, and focused determination. He was respected, beloved, and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. May he rest in peace. (DCRodeo@Comcast.Net)Jake was a standout athlete and natural leader with a brilliant mind, quick wit, and focused determination. He was respected, beloved, and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. May he rest in peace. (DCRodeo@Comcast.Net)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Chuck and I worked very closely together at ESI for all the time he was there. He was a great guy, smart, great sense of humor, very modest, friendly, and literally a wealth of knowledge. He was instrumental in making ESI the terrific company it once was. I always enjoyed Chuck's business approach: quiet, get the job done, and have some fun along the way. Chuck never talked about all his accomplishments and awards while with the Federal Government. You'd have to ask him, really dig in, to get him to talk about himself. He was also a great person to have at a party. The first to get there, the last to leave, friendly to everyone. My wife Patty also enjoyed his company at these social gatherings. We certainly send our sympathies to Chuck's family. Please know that we loved Chuck and considered him a dear friend.
LeRoy Ward
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved