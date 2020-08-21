Charles Clinton Evans Clements, 77, of Frederick County, Virginia, formerly of Reston, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.Mr. Clements was born in 1943 in Lynchburg, Virginia, son of the late Jasper Earl Clements and Mildred Evans Clements Blackburn. He graduated from The College of William and Mary. Mr. Clements was an Editor for the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. He was an avid bridge player and enjoyed fine dining, gourmet chocolate, and loved cats.Surviving is a sister, Jacquelyn Josephine Hicks of Wilmington, North Carolina.A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 24 at Fort Hill Memorial Park, 5196 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, Virginia.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22603.Please view obituaries and tribute wall at