

CHARLES MARTIN COCKERILL (Age 73)



Lifelong Washingtonian, passed away on June 3, 2019 at 73 years. He attended Montgomery Blair High School and graduated from Dartmouth College with a B.A. in history. Charlie achieved his law degree from American University and was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1970. He worked in private practice in Prince George's and Montgomery County, as a public defender in Montgomery County, and served as a Family Law Magistrate in Montgomery County Circuit Court. When Charlie wasn't practicing law, he found great joy in sports, specifically in DC, ranging anywhere from youth to professional. He also loved all things music, never turning down an opportunity to share with family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Anita Cockerill; devoted father of Kelly and James Cockerill; much loved brother of Patricia Thomas and her husband Philip, Sean Cockerill, and Bruce Cockerill and his wife Becky; and is remembered lovingly by sister-in-law Roseann Czerniach and her husband Donald Czerniach Sr., eight dear nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, June 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. where Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 1 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a for Parkinson's Disease.