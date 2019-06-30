Charles Henry Colvin
Peacefully passed, Saturday, June 22, 2019 of La Plata, Maryland. Beloved husband of Audrey M. Colvin; devoted father of Sheree Benita Colvin and the late Cheryl Adelia Rogers; doting grandfather of two granddaughters, Tenisha Mone Vest and Shannon Michelle Christine Rogers; three great-grandchildren, twins, Ava Monroe and Iverson Cash Rogers and Jeremi King Lewis. Viewing, 10 a.m. until time of Service, 11 a.m.,Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Bladensburg Seventh Day Adventist Church, 11911 Lanham Severn Road, Bowie, Maryland 20720. Interment, Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, Maryland.
