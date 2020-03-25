

Charles Guy Cook "Chuck" (Age 63)



Of Berlin, Maryland, died March 16, 2020, at his home at Ocean Pines, Maryland. Chuck was born December 13, 1956, to Guy and Doris (Metger) Cook. He attended Fairmont Heights Senior High School and continued his education at the University of Maryland, College Park, graduating in 1979 with an Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Chuck enjoyed dabbling in the stock market, loved art, loved shopping, adored his nieces and nephews, and raised a family of poodles. He enjoyed his long-distance dialogues with his older sister, Joie, and younger sister, Joy and kept close contact with brothers, Robert and Earl. He is survived by his three siblings, Earl of Oklahoma City, Robert of Pomfret, Maryland, and Joy Puerta of Stuart, Florida and their spouses, Vaseleki (Betsy), Carol, and Tony respectively; several nephews and nieces, Jesika Gorton of San Francisco, Michael Shawn Cook of Orlando, Angela and Anthony Puerta of Orlando and Dale Hunter Cook of Staunton, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Guy F. Cook and his mother, Doris V. Harris, and his older sister, Joie Cook. Arrangements are with the Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Md. near the D.C. line and services will be arranged for the internment at a later date and time.