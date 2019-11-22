Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES COPE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

COPE Charles R. Cope Died November 20,2019 at the age of 71 from complications related to a liver transplant. Chuck is survived by his wife of 12 years, Kathy Cope; his son, Chris Cope and his wife, Traci Cope; his stepson, John Hannon; his step daughter, Sarah Hannon; and his three grandchildren, Sky Cope, Paxton Cope, Star Catlett and her husband, James Catlett. Chuck had many, close friends that he considered family - and family was so very important to him. Born and raised in Indianapolis Indiana, he was the son of Eugene and Estelle Cope. After serving two years in the Air Force, Chuck became a manager of a retail store and then graduated to managing shopping centers where he would spend the next 30 years in shopping center management, leasing and development. He managed Lincoln Mall in the suburbs of Chicago and then became the General Manager of Tysons Corner Center (the sixth largest mall in the US) in McLean, VA (Where the stores are!). During his tenure at Tyson's he led a $165 million successful renovation and added over 100 new stores including Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor, and L.L. Bean. After his time at Tysons he became a consultant for airport retail development and also consulted at Wheaton Plaza in MD. He returned to Tyson's Corner Center as the General Manager for an additional three years. Chuck then became a development consultant at Tyson's where he assisted in approvals for the office/retail/hotel project that has now come to fruition. Throughout his career he served on multiple boards of directors including; Fairfax County Chamber, Visit Fairfax, Tyson's Transportation Association, and The Dulles Corridor Metro project. He was also an instructor of leasing and security for the International Counsel of Shopping Centers. After retiring from his accomplished career. Chuck and Kathy moved to Smith Mountain Lake, VA. An avid outdoorsman, Chuck enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, skiing, and golf. As an Indiana native Chuck was a passionate Indiana Hoosier basketball fan, and over the years attended many Indianapolis 500 racing events - at one point even owning an official pace car. Chuck's love of family and friends was deep and he enjoyed traveling with them to many places. Some of his favorite trips in the U.S. included the Tetons, Louisiana, Alaska and National Parks. Additionally, he enjoyed trips to Greece, Italy, Ireland, St. Thomas and many beaches. Chuck and Kathy are thankful for the community they have at Crosspointe Church where Chuck was baptized in 2017. Services for Chuck will be held at Franklin Heights Crosspointe Church in Wirtz, Virginia on November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Chuck has requested donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, , or Medi Home Health and Hospice, Roanoke, VA. Services for Chuck will be held at Franklin Heights Crosspointe Church in Wirtz, Virginia on November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Chuck has requested donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, , or Medi Home Health and Hospice, Roanoke, VA. Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

