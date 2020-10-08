CORBETT Charles Corbett "Chuck" (Age 91) Died October 3, 2020, at home with his wife by his side in Lake Ridge, Virginia. Chuck was born on March 23, 1929 in Waycross, Georgia. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the 7th Infantry Division in Korea. He was discharged as a staff sergeant and attended the University of Georgia. After graduating in 1951 with a BA in Journalism, Chuck rejoined the Army as a commissioned officer. His military career included post commands in Japan, Germany and Korea. Chuck had a lifelong interest in Latin American politics. In 1963, he received a master's degree in Latin American studies from American University. After a year of post-graduate study in Argentina, Chuck served as the Chief of the South American Division (DISA); the Director of the School of the Americas in Panama; and Chief of the Western Hemisphere Division for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In 1973, Chuck led a Joint Chief study that significantly changed US military policy to accommodate the politico-military transformation within Latin America. His love of Latin America and vast knowledge of the political climate enabled Chuck to author a book on the topic. He was a frequent lecturer at senior military schools throughout the world. Chuck's most fulfilling assignment was the Commander of the Joint Disaster Relief Task Force following the disastrous Guatemalan earthquake in 1976. For his leadership, Chuck was recognized by the Guatemalan government with an award. He received a citation from Henry Kissinger, the Legion of Merit, and the Meritorious Service Award. Chuck also served on the National Security Council negotiating team for the Panama Canal Treaty and was instrumental in those controversial negotiations. Chuck was a highly decorated soldier who received numerous awards, including the Joint Services Commendation Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. In 1978, he hung up his boots and retired from military life at the rank of Colonel (O6). Chuck continued to use his leadership skills in a second career. For 27 years, he worked for the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association, where he was the Executive Director of Labor Relations. He retired a second time in 2005. Chuck was happily married to Katherine (Kay) Corbett for 40 years and resided in Clifton, Virginia for most of their marriage. Recently, the couple relocated to Lake Ridge. Chuck was an active member of the Burke United Methodists Church and in the American Legion (Fairfax Post 177). He also was a fundraiser for the Heifers International charity. He loved to read and fish, enjoyed watching University of Georgia Bulldogs football (Go Dawgs), and listening to bluegrass music. Chuck is survived by his wife, Kay; his son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Amy Corbett; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Connie Corbett; granddaughter and husband, Ashley and Randall Horn; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Horn. Chuck will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held for a later date. Donations in Chuck's honor may be sent to the Heifer Fund (heifer.org
