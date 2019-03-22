Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES CORJAY.



Charles "Chuck" R. Corjay passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, with his beloved wife Diane Clark at his side.

Chuck forged a lifelong career in Information Technology, where he built a reputation of honesty, integrity, and consummate professionalism. As Senior Vice President of DoD Strategy with CACI International Inc, he built successful relationships at senior levels within the Department of Defense, and was named to Federal Computer Week's Federal 100 list of IT leaders in 2007.

Chuck was a lifetime member of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association and was the first recipient of the NoVa AFCEAN of the Year Award, now known as "The Corjay Award," for raising over $10 million in STEM scholarships and financial assistance for veterans.

Born in Springfield, MA, on April 3, 1932 to John and Helen Solenski, he was the youngest of three sons. He served in the U.S. Air Force for over seven years, active and reserve, including during the Korean War . Throughout his life, Chuck was a friend, mentor, and coach to all, and his spirit and character are reflected in his vast network of friends.

Chuck is survived by wife Diane and daughter Marcy. A viewing will be held on Sunday March 24, 1 to 4 p.m. with services on Monday March 25 at 10 a.m., both at Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA. Interment will follow immediately at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, VA.