The Washington Post

CHARLES CORNWELL

CHARLES E. CORNWELL  

Charles E. Cornwell left this world early Sunday morning, October 27, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born and raised in Washington DC, the eighth of 12 children. He retired from McKesson as an Inventory Control Manager in the pharmaceutical industry. Charlie was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and neighbor. He adored his wife and when in season, brought her a rose from his garden every day. A man to be respected for his steady meticulous nature, his consistent love and beautiful smile. He leaves behind his wife, Patricia Cornwell; his son, Charles Cornwell Jr. (Susan) and daughters, Darlene Chidester (Grant), Nancy Cunningham (Wesley) and Kelly Cornwell, as well as nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
 
Family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2019
