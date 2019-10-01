Charles Louis Covell III (Age 56)
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved husband of Sherri D'Aloisio Covell; father of Charles Anthony, Jordan Mary Jean, and Charlotte Elizabeth Covell; son of Mary Tiffey Covell and Charles Covell, Jr; brother of Timothy (Maria), Kathleen (Geoffrey) Flaherty, Christina (Marlene) Covell, Susan (Jeremy) Sands, and Matthew (Seanna). Relatives and friends may call at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. where on Thursday, October 3, 2019, eulogies will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America National Capital Area Endowment to Benefit Campership or the St. Jane de Chantal Monsignor Christopher Fund.