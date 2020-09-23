1/
CHARLES CRAWFORD
Charles H. Crawford (Age 73)  
On Friday, September 11, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Susan H. Crawford; stepfather of Steven Lehotsky (Caitlin Talmadge); grandfather of Jack and Caroline; Also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. A link for those wishing to virtually attend the Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, will be posted on Graceepiscopalchurch.org. Inurnment at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Seeing Eye in Morristown, NJ, and Grace Episcopal Church, Silver Spring, MD. www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
