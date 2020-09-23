CHARLES CRAWFORD

Charles H. Crawford (Age 73)
On Friday, September 11, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Susan H. Crawford; stepfather of Steven Lehotsky (Caitlin Talmadge); grandfather of Jack and Caroline; Also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. A link for those wishing to virtually attend the Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, will be posted on Graceepiscopalchurch.org
. Inurnment at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Seeing Eye in Morristown, NJ, and Grace Episcopal Church, Silver Spring, MD. www.collinsfuneralhome.com