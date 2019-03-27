Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES DABBS.



CHARLES RICHARD DABBS



On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Charles Richard "Dickie" Dabbs of Olney, Maryland passed away suddenly. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Nancy Lear and his son, "J" (Megan). Dickie is predeceased by daughters, Alison Elie and Ashley Jenkins; grandchildren Bryce, Breanne (Thomas), Graham, Reilly, Griffin, Nicholas, Madison, Morgan, Jordan, Lillian and two great grandchildren, Sophia and Peyton.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kensington Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD), Station 5, 10620 Connecticut Ave., Kensington, MD 20895.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made as KVFD.