CHARLES DAVID CRUMP

CHARLES DAVID CRUMP  
July 31, 1951 ~ July 6, 2009  
 

It's been 10 years since you were called home.
 
We miss you now our hearts are sore,
As time goes on, we miss you more.
Your loving smile, your gentle face,
No one can fill your vacant place.
 
You are loved beyond words,
missed beyond measure and
You are forever in our hearts.
Love and miss You bunches and bunches,
Debby, Kimberly, Jenni, Tommy, Cami,  
Addie, Noah, Charlee, Ethan, Joey, Josh,  
Steve, Rick, Doug, Dar, Fredricka,  
Family and Friends  
 
Happy 68th Birthday later this month!
Published in The Washington Post on July 6, 2019
