

CHARLES DAVID CRUMP

July 31, 1951 ~ July 6, 2009



It's been 10 years since you were called home.

We miss you now our hearts are sore,

As time goes on, we miss you more.

Your loving smile, your gentle face,

No one can fill your vacant place.

You are loved beyond words,

missed beyond measure and

You are forever in our hearts.

Love and miss You bunches and bunches,

Debby, Kimberly, Jenni, Tommy, Cami,

Addie, Noah, Charlee, Ethan, Joey, Josh,

Steve, Rick, Doug, Dar, Fredricka,

Family and Friends

Happy 68th Birthday later this month!