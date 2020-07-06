1/
CHARLES DAVIDSON
CHARLES JAY DAVIDSON  
On Saturday, July 4, 2020, CHARLES JAY DAVIDSON of Falls Church, VA. Beloved son of the late Eugene J. and the late Blanche Sussman Davidson. Dear brother of Seth A. (Diane) Davidson. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Etz Hayim, www.etzhayim.net or to The Blanche Davidson Scholarship Fund, Seaboard Region USY, 2200 Baltimore Rd., Rockville, MD 20851. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
