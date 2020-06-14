DAVIS Charles DaviS Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Ret.) Charles J. Davis of Arlington, Virginia, age 97, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 28, 2020, with his eldest son Michael at his side. His son Andrew, and daughter Carla were present via phone. "Charlie," or "Chuck," as he was known to many friends and relatives, died of natural causes. He was born on August 25, 1922 in Pittsburgh, PA to Charles Davis a U.S. Marine, and Marie (Schick) Davis. Chuck attended grade school in Managua, Nicaragua, and high school at the Shanghai American School in pre-revolutionary China during his father's assignments. In 1941 he entered the US Military Academy at West Point, NY. His class graduated in 1944 and he was dispatched to New Guinea and The Philippines, commanding Army Corps of Engineers combat support groups. He spent two years in Japan after the war rebuilding. After the war he was sent to earn a Master's Degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University. Afterward he taught electrical engineering at West Point. In 1952, he married Dorothy Hope Harris. Together they raised three children, Michael, Andrew and Carla at postings in Puerto Rico, Washington, DC, San Diego, Fort Campbell, KY, and Virginia. His San Diego posting consisted of a year of living without his family on Johnson Atoll in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. He became an analyst in the field of "operations research" and spent a number of years at the Pentagon helping marshal in the age of the computer. Upon his retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1965, he was awarded the Legion of Merit for his service. After retirement, he entered the Civil Service, retiring from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare in 1973. After the death of his wife Dorothy in 1979, Charlie moved to the country, setting up rustic cabin life in both East Acworth, New Hampshire, and Wirtz, Virginia. He served as town librarian for Acworth NH, a volunteer for New Hampshire Public Radio and did his best to assist friends and acquaintances facing challenges along life's way. He came to be known as a unique character with the courage to be himself, regardless of the judgement of others. In his retirement Charlie had many adventures trying to find a vocation where he could engage in some form of service to others. He read books for the seeing-impaired, taught college courses to prisoners, and was an instructor at Strayer College in Washington, DC and Washington area field faculty for Goddard College, Plainfield, Vermont. Starting with his scouting days as a child, Charlie was always deeply engaged with nature. Hiking, camping and canoeing were part of his fundamental outlook. He passed this love of the outdoors to his children on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and camping in the Appalachians. Charlie was also a true do-it-yourselfer. His engineering mind led to many a bookshelf, tree house, refinished piece of furniture and home repair. We also remember his strong singing voice, harmonica and ukulele playing. In 2002, Charlie returned to the Washington, DC area, enjoying many visits from his children and grandchildren over the years. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Leonard of Mariposa, California; three children, Michael of Falls Church, Virginia; Andrew of Brattleboro, Vermont; Carla of New York, NY; and four grandchildren, Arthur, Emma, Alex and Ava as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Charlie's life will be celebrated with an event in the future when travel and gatherings are more practical. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.Charlie's life will be celebrated with an event in the future when travel and gatherings are more practical. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.



