CHARLES R. DAVISSON, SR.  
"Charlie"  

On Saturday, January 26, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of Doris Davisson; father of Chuck Davisson; brother of Wilma Ihndris (Ray); grandfather of Erin and Evan Davisson. Relatives and friends may gather at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA 22315 on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greyhound Pets of America - Northern Virginia, P.O. Box 231445, Centreville, VA 20120-9997, www.gpa-nova.org. Please view the guestbook online at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2019
