

Charles James Dieteman

"CJ" (Age 73)



Passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on May 11, 2019, at his home in Fairfax Station, Virginia. He is survived by his beloved wife Jane of 34 years, their son James, and his son Charles from his first marriage to Della Grace Dye. He was preceded in death by his father Charles James Dieteman, his mother Irene Marino Dieteman, M.D., and his sister Judy Dieteman Cornell.

CJ was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania and grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Utah, graduating magna cum laude with a B.A. in history. He paused his education to serve in Vietnam as an Army first lieutenant.

Upon his return to civilian life, CJ resumed his studies at the University of Washington where he earned his M.A. and Ph.D. in history. While working toward his doctoral degree, he was selected as a Fulbright Scholar. He studied in Europe for two years, including some time in Romania when it was still behind the Iron Curtain.

After completing his studies, he moved to Washington, DC, where he used his language skills abstracting intelligence from German and Romanian publications. His love of learning led him to pursue new areas of competence. He decided to teach himself about computers and spent the next 30 years of his career in information technology as a programmer.

A Renaissance man at heart, CJ was not only a history scholar but also an accomplished athlete. He played tennis, soccer, and softball, and he coached soccer. He also pursued perfection in ballroom dancing. He and his wife Jane traveled the world, from China to Peru to Easter Island. He never heard of a place he didn't want to explore.

Always loving and devoted to his family, he could fix any problem and resolve any crisis. His strong determination and courage drove him to live life to the fullest, even while fighting his Agent Orange cancers for over 20 years. His intelligence, kindness, patience, and quiet sense of humor made him one in a million.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Burke Presbyterian Church, 5690 Oak Leather Drive, Burke, VA. In lieu of donations, please do something to make someone smile or laugh today.