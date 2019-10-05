

Charles E. Drew



Passed away peacefully at home during the early morning of June 14, 2019. He was 94 years old. Charles was a true gentleman who will be missed but always remembered. Born October 5, 1924, in Conowingo, Maryland, to Charles W. Drew and Florence Dotson Drew who lived in Rising Sun, Maryland.

Charles was drafted into the service. After completing aviation, communication, and aerial gunnery school, he joined the 8th Air Force in Europe. He served as a radio operator on B-17s with the 305th Bomb Group stationed in Chelveston Airdrome, England. After WWII , Charles served around the world: St. Tron Airfield in Belgium; Schweinfurt, Germany; Anchorage, Alaska; Baghdad, Iraq; Vienna, Austria; La Pas, Bolivia; Eglin Air Force Base, Scott Field Air Force Base; and Right Patterson Air Force base. His 20-year career with the U.S. Air Force always made for great conversation and stories. Charles moto was "Once a Flyboy, always a Flyboy."

Charles was a loving and caring husband to his wife Juanita, of 67 years, who predeceased him.

He is survived by his son, Steven Drew and wife Cindy; daughter, Susan D. Rowland and husband Rod; granddaughters, Erin (Arron) and Lauren (James); grandsons, Kyle (Natalie), Cody (Sarah), and Curtis; great-grandchildren, Reese, Vincent, Nora, A.J., Orion, and Zain.

Charles and Juanita are to be interred together at Arlington National Cemetery later this fall.