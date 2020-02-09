Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES DUFF. View Sign Service Information Loudoun Funeral Chapel 158 Catoctin Cr. SE Leesburg , VA 20175 (703)-777-6000 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Loudoun Funeral Chapel 158 Catoctin Cr. SE Leesburg , VA 20175 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21370 St. Theresa Lane Ashburn , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

DUFF HONORABLE CHARLES HENRY DUFF Judge (retired) Virginia Court of Appeals On February 7, 2020, Charles Henry Duff peacefully passed away at age 95. Born in Houston, Texas, on February 11, 1924, Charles grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where he attended Benedictine High School. He was a member of the Class of '45 at Virginia Military Institute, but had his college education interrupted in 1943 by World War II. Charles Duff became a commissioned officer in the United States Army, stationed in the Philippines until his return home in 1945. Following the War, Charles completed his college education at Georgetown University, where he continued to obtain his law degree - but not before marrying his wife of 67 years, Jean Marie Kelleher of Richmond, who predeceased him in 2013. In 1954, Charles Duff began what would become a most prominent legal career, as an associate attorney with Jesse, Phillips, Kling & Kendrick in Arlington, Virginia. In the early "60's he started his own law firm in Arlington, focusing on insurance defense law. In 1972, he was appointed by Governor Linwood Holton to sit as a judge on the Arlington Circuit Court. In 1985 he was appointed by Governor Charles Robb to be one of the original 10 judges of the newly-created Virginia Court of Appeals. Judge Duff continued to hear and decide appellate court cases until his retirement in 2000. Charles Duff is survived by his daughter, Anne Marie Chappell, and husband, Jay, of Leland, NC; and his sons, Charles H. ("Mac") Duff, and his wife, Holly, of Virginia Beach, VA and David L. Duff, and his wife, Nancy, of Fairfax, VA. His third son, Edward Joseph Duff, predeceased him in September of 2012, as well as his daughter-in-law, Glenna Cofer Duff in 2004. Charles Duff is also survived by his grandchildren, Lee Duff, Dr. Mary Hendricks, Kelly and Katie Chappell, and Nicole Coletta, as well as his great grandchildren, Quinn and Wesley Hendricks. He is also survived by his dear companion at Ashby Ponds, Mrs. Barbara Rose. The family further wishes to acknowledge his loving caregiver, Gita Kaderi, who made our father's final years pleasant and comfortable. The family will receive friends at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA on February 11, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21370 St. Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA on February 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., followed by Interment at Union Cemetery, 323 N. King St., Leesburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to The Benedictine School, 14299 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely, MD 21660. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.loudounfuneralchapel.

DUFF HONORABLE CHARLES HENRY DUFF Judge (retired) Virginia Court of Appeals On February 7, 2020, Charles Henry Duff peacefully passed away at age 95. Born in Houston, Texas, on February 11, 1924, Charles grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where he attended Benedictine High School. He was a member of the Class of '45 at Virginia Military Institute, but had his college education interrupted in 1943 by World War II. Charles Duff became a commissioned officer in the United States Army, stationed in the Philippines until his return home in 1945. Following the War, Charles completed his college education at Georgetown University, where he continued to obtain his law degree - but not before marrying his wife of 67 years, Jean Marie Kelleher of Richmond, who predeceased him in 2013. In 1954, Charles Duff began what would become a most prominent legal career, as an associate attorney with Jesse, Phillips, Kling & Kendrick in Arlington, Virginia. In the early "60's he started his own law firm in Arlington, focusing on insurance defense law. In 1972, he was appointed by Governor Linwood Holton to sit as a judge on the Arlington Circuit Court. In 1985 he was appointed by Governor Charles Robb to be one of the original 10 judges of the newly-created Virginia Court of Appeals. Judge Duff continued to hear and decide appellate court cases until his retirement in 2000. Charles Duff is survived by his daughter, Anne Marie Chappell, and husband, Jay, of Leland, NC; and his sons, Charles H. ("Mac") Duff, and his wife, Holly, of Virginia Beach, VA and David L. Duff, and his wife, Nancy, of Fairfax, VA. His third son, Edward Joseph Duff, predeceased him in September of 2012, as well as his daughter-in-law, Glenna Cofer Duff in 2004. Charles Duff is also survived by his grandchildren, Lee Duff, Dr. Mary Hendricks, Kelly and Katie Chappell, and Nicole Coletta, as well as his great grandchildren, Quinn and Wesley Hendricks. He is also survived by his dear companion at Ashby Ponds, Mrs. Barbara Rose. The family further wishes to acknowledge his loving caregiver, Gita Kaderi, who made our father's final years pleasant and comfortable. The family will receive friends at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA on February 11, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21370 St. Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA on February 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., followed by Interment at Union Cemetery, 323 N. King St., Leesburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to The Benedictine School, 14299 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely, MD 21660. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.loudounfuneralchapel. comwww.loudounfuneralchapel.com Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close