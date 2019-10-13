

Charles L. Engel



Lifelong friend, trusted colleague and world traveler Charles L. Engel (Charlie) passed away in Jacksonville, Florida on September 18, 2019. A faithful brother, uncle and devoted son, Charlie will be remembered as a fun-loving individual who found humor in most any situation and a friend who put others first in his life. He lived his life to the fullest and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all those who grew up with him or met him later in life.

A man of many talents, Charlie's first love was flying. A commercial pilot for several years, Charlie also flew gliders and ran a glider business. He spent many years in the banking and mortgage businesses as well, and lived in Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Florida during his life. He enjoyed travel - domestic and foreign - visiting Japan, Germany, Australia, Canada and Croatia, and was an avid baseball fan, traveling to as many major league parks as he could fit in during any one year.

Charlie leaves behind two sisters, Willa and Marsha; two nephews, Miles and Nathan Engel-Hawbecker; and many friends. A service will be held at a later date.