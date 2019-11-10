

CHARLES DANIEL FALCK



After a long-fought battle with cancer, Charles Daniel Falck, of Brookeville, MD, passed away on November 1, 2019, at Casey House, Rockville, MD, surrounded by family. He was born on May 16, 1937, to the late Harry Daniel and Grace Sophia (Herb) Falck. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dolores E. (Gotshall) Falck; son Gregory C. Falck and his wife Lori; grandson Alexander G. Falck; granddaughter, Danielle M. Falck; sisters Ruth Ann Artz, Jean M. Runkle (Ernest); and brother Larry Falck (Susana); along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Glenn H. Falck; sister Arlene J. Deiter; and two brothers-in-law, Russell Deiter and Franklin (Doc) Artz.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD. Memorial service will be held at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4200 Olney-Laytonsville Road, Olney, MD on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 280, Olney, MD 20830 or the Women's Board of MGH, PO Box 432, Olney, MD 20830.