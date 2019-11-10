The Washington Post

CHARLES FALCK (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES FALCK.
Service Information
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD
20882
(301)-948-3500
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
4200 Olney- Laytonsville Road
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

CHARLES DANIEL FALCK  

After a long-fought battle with cancer, Charles Daniel Falck, of Brookeville, MD, passed away on November 1, 2019, at Casey House, Rockville, MD, surrounded by family. He was born on May 16, 1937, to the late Harry Daniel and Grace Sophia (Herb) Falck. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dolores E. (Gotshall) Falck; son Gregory C. Falck and his wife Lori; grandson Alexander G. Falck; granddaughter, Danielle M. Falck; sisters Ruth Ann Artz, Jean M. Runkle (Ernest); and brother Larry Falck (Susana); along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Glenn H. Falck; sister Arlene J. Deiter; and two brothers-in-law, Russell Deiter and Franklin (Doc) Artz.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD. Memorial service will be held at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4200 Olney-Laytonsville Road, Olney, MD on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 280, Olney, MD 20830 or the Women's Board of MGH, PO Box 432, Olney, MD 20830.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.