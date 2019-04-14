

Charles Sidney Faller, Jr.

(Age 88)



Of Naples Florida and Potomac, Maryland, passed away on April 11, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late L. Jean Faller, who passed in November, 2018.

Born in Monessen, PA, Charles was the son of the late Charles, Sr. and Olive Faller. He graduated from the University of Maryland, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in 1953. After his military service, Mr. Faller started a business building, developing and later managing real estate in Maryland, Virginia and Florida. He was a licensed private pilot, an avid golfer, and a member of many prestigious country clubs. He also loved boating and fishing, and enjoyed travelling worldwide with Jean. He also loved visiting Disney World.

Mr. Faller is survived by six children, Linda Faller Riley, Charles Sidney Faller III, Samuel Joseph Faller, Karen Faller Barber, Robert Owen Faller, and Robin Faller Durst; a brother, Rodney Faller and his wife, Shirley; ten grandchildren, Christy Donaghy, Charles S. Faller IV, Christopher Faller, Austin Barber, Travis Barber, Laura Riley, Bethany Durst, Brandy Durst, Amanda Faller, and Samuel Faller, Jr.; four great-grandchildren, friends and other relatives.